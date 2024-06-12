Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Alerus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
Alerus Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,596. The company has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
