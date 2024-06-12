Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $54.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00048356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,547,291 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.