Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.4% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

CRWD traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.37. 5,824,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.78. The company has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $390.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

