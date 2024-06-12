Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.