Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $180.41 and last traded at $179.12, with a volume of 5161708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.62.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 84,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

