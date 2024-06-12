Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.19. 699,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,646,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.