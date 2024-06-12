Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -916.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 16,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,364. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.