Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -916.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 16,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,364. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

