Altitude Crest Partners Inc. Takes $9.08 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 808,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,000. Roivant Sciences makes up approximately 6.1% of Altitude Crest Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 159.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after buying an additional 2,913,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

ROIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,823. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

