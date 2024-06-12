Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aluf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Aluf alerts:

About Aluf

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.