Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Aluf
