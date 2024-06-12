Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells C$47,960.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$47,960.00.
John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$38,480.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
CVE ALV traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.65. The stock has a market cap of C$174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.81 and a one year high of C$10.82.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
