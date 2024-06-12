American Bank Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
American Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AMBK stock remained flat at $16.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. American Bank has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $18.73.
About American Bank
