American Bank Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBKGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

American Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AMBK stock remained flat at $16.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. American Bank has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

