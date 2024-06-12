American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,236 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 10.0% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 3,786,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

