American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells $26,791.46 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Pianko sold 2,554 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $26,791.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,575.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Public Education Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,651. The company has a market cap of $298.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

