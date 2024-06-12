Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.27

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.27 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 666798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Amphenol Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

