Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

LXEO stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $579.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,298,000. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

