Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$19.83

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

AP.UN stock opened at C$16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$23.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -47.12%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.