Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 11,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

