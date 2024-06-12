Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.86

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 239259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,723,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 272,221 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

