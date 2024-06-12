Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 122.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 983,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,687. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

