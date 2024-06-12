Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.68

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.68 and last traded at $118.51, with a volume of 200713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 206,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 415.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

