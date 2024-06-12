Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $26.66 Million Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994,806 shares during the quarter. Gannett comprises approximately 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 7.78% of Gannett worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gannett by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 1,363,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gannett

Gannett Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.