Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $32.62 Million Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,223 shares during the period. Clearway Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,402 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 289.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 667,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.90. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.48%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.