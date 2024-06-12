Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 512,800 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 512,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up approximately 1.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.18% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 2,561,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,016. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

