Appian Way Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 47,390 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,390 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Louisiana-Pacific comprises approximately 0.7% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. 1,019,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

