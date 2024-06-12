Appian Way Asset Management LP Sells 6,126 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Appian Way Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.97. The stock had a trading volume of 526,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

