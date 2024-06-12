Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

RKDA opened at $2.89 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

