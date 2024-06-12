Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ACGLN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $21.21.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.