Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of ACGLN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

