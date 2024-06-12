Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 1.8%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.30. 1,068,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,103,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.