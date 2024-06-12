Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.43. 3,661,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,097,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

