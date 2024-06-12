Argus Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $82.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

EIX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $210,327,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $85,436,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.