Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.65. 820,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.53 and its 200-day moving average is $269.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,368 shares of company stock worth $114,345,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

