Ark Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $140.98 million and $10.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000811 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001800 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,416,538 coins and its circulating supply is 181,417,314 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

