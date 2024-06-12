Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11,546.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,455 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.41% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.53. 450,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,515. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

