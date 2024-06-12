ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $33.70 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,534.28 or 1.00004417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00088874 BTC.

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05079012 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,500,867.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

