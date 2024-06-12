AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 139,964 shares during the period. AtriCure accounts for 3.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 2.85% of AtriCure worth $48,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $9,254,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 39.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 254,655 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,769 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $3,838,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $142,342 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,560. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

