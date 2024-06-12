Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.64

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.61, with a volume of 6428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,250,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,283 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

