Avenir Corp Acquires 35,800 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,027,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,385,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 272,720 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 787,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

