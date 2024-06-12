Avenir Corp Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the quarter. Atomera accounts for approximately 0.2% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned 1.44% of Atomera worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in Atomera by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATOM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,269. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

