Avenir Corp Invests $1.14 Million in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 102,704 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 533,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,293. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

