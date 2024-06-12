Avenir Corp Sells 1,610 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Avenir Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. BOK Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. 222,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

