Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avolta Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DUFRY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 75,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,613. Avolta has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Avolta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

