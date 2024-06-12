AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Down 81.5% in May

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,922,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $47.92.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

