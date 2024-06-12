Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $66,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 238,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

