Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Up 267.8% in May

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,669,100 shares, a growth of 267.8% from the May 15th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,691.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
BMDPF stock remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.