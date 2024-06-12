Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Up 267.8% in May

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,669,100 shares, a growth of 267.8% from the May 15th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,691.0 days.

BMDPF stock remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

