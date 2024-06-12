Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Scotiabank

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of BLX stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 26,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,224. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

