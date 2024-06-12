Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $6.91 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

