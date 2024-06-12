Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,100 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

