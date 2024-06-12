Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE YMM opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.