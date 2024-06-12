Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $119,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

