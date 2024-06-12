Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $123,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

